Govt closes schools, colleges, postpones all exams scheduled on Monday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Government on Monday said that all schools and colleges will be closed while all exams have been postponed which were scheduled for today.
Minister for Education Altaf Bukhari when contacted over the phone that all schools and colleges shall remain closed.
He said that all exams scheduled for today have also been postponed and fresh dates will be announced later.
Today, schools up to 8th class were scheduled to re-open today after winter vacations while higher classes resumed last week. (GNS)
