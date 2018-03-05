About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt closes schools, colleges, postpones all exams scheduled on Monday

Published at March 05, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Government on Monday said that all schools and colleges will be closed while all exams have been postponed which were scheduled for today.

Minister for Education Altaf Bukhari when contacted over the phone that all schools and colleges shall remain closed.

He said that all exams scheduled for today have also been postponed and fresh dates will be announced later.

Today, schools up to 8th class were scheduled to re-open today after winter vacations while higher classes resumed last week. (GNS)

