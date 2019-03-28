Govt closes link roads on highway

March 28, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Decision to close link roads conveyed to us by Govt: NHAI Regional Head

The government has closed over 18 link roads leading to Srinagar-Jammu highway stretch between Srinagar and Qazigund in south Kashmir for being “threat to security convoys”.

The development comes after February 14 deadly Pulwamafidayeen attack left 40 CRPF men dead at Lethpora in Pulwama.

An official said security agencies reviewed the situation after the fidayeen attack to determine the threat and undertook series of measures including stopping civilian traffic during convoy movements of troops on the highways to prevent militant attacks.

“The threat posed by the link roads to the highway security was discussed in detail and decision was taken to close them. The decision was accordingly conveyed to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which is responsible for construction and maintenance of the highway,” he said.

The official said directions are applicable to only those link roads,which are not part of the original Detailed Project Report (DPR) and have been constructed illegally.

“The link roads were threat to the highway,” he said.

Regional head NHAI, HemrajBhagat told Rising Kashmir that the decision to close the link roads was conveyed to them by the government and they (link roads) have been closed.

“The decision has been already implemented,” Bhagat said.

The link roads notified by the authorities as threat to highway security have been dug by the RAMKY Infrastructure Limited, which is executing the contract on four-laning of the highway.

The roads served as an alternative to many villages to connect with the new 4-lane NH-44 stretch between Srinagar and Qazigund, which was opened for traffic in October 2017.

Security concerns over new “illegal constructions” along the highway are also being observed by the security officials, said an official.

On February 14, 40 CRPF personnel were killed and several injured after a local Jaish-e-Mohammad fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar of Gundibagh in Pulwama rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus at Lethpora, Pulwama.

National Investigation Agency, which is investigating the case, havesaid Adil used MarutiEcco vehicle in the fidayeen attack.

According to an official, it is believed that Adil probably drove his explosive laden car from one of the link roads to target the CRPF bus, which was part of a convoy of around 70 vehicles.

He said security at vital entry points of the highway was also heightened after the attack. “The regular checking is being conducted at several locations and civilian traffic is being stopped during convoy movement”.

The official said they were also assessing whether there were similar link roads along highways in the rest of the Valley.

javid@risingkashmir.com

