Govt clear two names for High Court

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, August 1:
The Government of India (GoI) Wednesday cleared the name of Advocate Sindu Sharma presently Assistant Solicitor General of India and Rashid Ali Dar, then Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, for elevation of High Court judge.
Sources said the warrants of elevation of the two judges are likely to be issued in next few days.
Advocate Sharma is presently Assistant Solicitor General of India in J&K High Court, Jammu Wing and she was the first lady advocate of State to be appointed as Assistant Solicitor General of India.
She cleared LLB in 1996 from Punjab University, Chandigarh in first division, BA (Hons) in 1993.
She was elected as Vice President of J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu in 2013.
Rashid Ali Dar retired as Principal District and Session Judge Srinagar on November 30, 2017.
The sanctioned strength of J&K High Court is 17 Judges including Chief Justice, but presently there are only 8 judges. These include Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Janak Raj Kotwal, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Justice M K Hanjura and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta.