Govt ‘cheating’ us every month, say SSA, head teachers

Srinagar:
While the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday claimed to have released backlog six-month salary, the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and head teachers lashed out at the officials—saying that “administration was cheating them every month.”
“Our salary is pending from last six months. Every month we are assured it would be released on priority and that time never comes,” a delegation of SSA, head teachers told Rising Kashmir. “We only get cheated by the administration,” they said.
They alleged that, the authorities rout their dedicated budget to the different finical works—affecting their livelihood. They informed that the State Project Director (SPD) was supposed to disburse one-month or various zones. However nothing concrete has been done so far.
“We are suffering and it has become a routine matter for the administration to issue concocted statements to maintain their image,” they alleged.
Notably, the state administration announced that it would grant the 7th pay commission benefits to the teachers recruited under the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan scheme in the school education department. The announcement was made by the governor’s advisor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai—where the teachers’ joint action committee (TJAC), a joint forum of SSA teachers, had staged a hunger strike for nearly a month, to press for implementation of the 7th pay commission benefits in their favour and delinking of their salaries from the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) funding.
Meanwhile in a statement issue here, Secretary, School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, said that the Finance Department has allocated Rs. 995 crore as the deficit budget in the salary component of SSA Teachers and Head Teachers for the financial year 2018-19 which has now been released. In a report to Advisor to Governor, School Education, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, the Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu informed that the Department has released the pending salaries of six months of SSA Teachers and Head Teachers.
Pertinently around 41,000 teachers and head teachers appointed under SSA were without salary for last six months. “These teachers have been demanding implementation of 7th Pay Commission for which State Administrative Council has recently taken a decision to streamline their cadre to absorb them in mainstream cadre,” he said, adding “The School Education Department had sought additional funds to the tune of Rs. 995 crore from Finance Department for meeting the deficit of salary. Accordingly, the Finance Department, under revised budget, allocated funds to the School Education Department.”
After authorisation of the funds from Finance Department, the School Education Department has now released funds to the State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha for release of salaries with the direction to ensure that all the pending salary are credited to the respective Teachers and Head Teachers by or before end of February, 2019.