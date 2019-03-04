Govt celebrates world wildlife day

Srinagar:
A series of functions was held today at many places on the eve of World Wildlife Day, which is being celebrated this year under the theme “Life below water: for people and planet.”
Several events were organised by the Department of Wildlife Protection at Dachigam National Park, Waterkhani Kupwara, Shikargah Tral, Pahalgam, Hokersar Wetland and Sumbal.
Besides deliberating on the selected theme on World Wildlife day, all these events focused on generating awareness, community participation and on strengthening interface of the Department of Wildlife Protection with the fringe communities living around the Wildlife protected areas.
In Dachigam National Park, the event was marked by the active collaboration of Wildlife Conservation Fund where besides sensitisation of the frontline staff a “Walk and Talk” was also organised. People from different walks of life and NGO’s participated in the event.
At Hokersar, Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Abdul Rouf Zargar, DCF (Wildlife) threw light on the importance of Wetlands, their Floral and Faunal biodiversity and responsibility of the local masses for the Conservation of these Ecological treasures. He welcomed the role of the local people for active Conservation of the Wetlands besides highlighting achievements made by the Department in the past.