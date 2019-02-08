Govt caught napping, no preparedness on ground: Tarigami

Srinagar:
Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami on Thursday said that “despite MeT prediction, administration was caught napping, having no preparness on the ground.”
“The claims made by the Governor administration on their alertness have been exposed with fresh snowfall which has caused massive-power breakdown, road blockades, scarcity of rations, water-logging and other difficulties faced by the people in Kashmir,” Tarigami in a statement issued here said.
“Despite the prediction by the Meteorological Department, the state administration was ill-prepared for the snowfall. Although snowfall is not something new to the state given its climatic conditions and topography, the administration seems resisting change in its rusty work culture.”
Tarigami said that due to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway for the last three days, hundreds of passengers, including children and women, are stranded in Jammu. The airfares have sky rocketed due to the closure of the highway, but the government is least bothered and as a result common people are bearing the brunt of such non-serious approach of the helmsmen.
“State administration seems to be caught napping as the people across the Valley are being forced to face difficulties amid bone-chilling cold due to the absence of proper electricity, water supply, and un-cleared roads,” he said.
“The tall claims of the State administration, saying they are ready to tackle any kind of situation got exposed on the ground as most of the roads in rural, as well as urban areas, are still un-cleared, thus leaving the common people to lurch at large.” “It is not for the first time that the administration was caught napping. Prior to this, the administration wasn’t able to rise up to the expectations of people during several snowfalls this season.” He said that the Governor-led administration must rise up to the needs of people and ensure all basic and effective amenities to them.