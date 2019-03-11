Govt can’t be run by a Governor and his four men: Farooq

March 11, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

Calls for Yasin Malik’s release

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Sunday said the government could not be run by a Governor and his four men (advisors).

Speaking to a news portal in Jammu, he said, “It is good for only a few months to keep the State under the Governor’s rule but you cannot continue it.”

Expressing surprise over the arrest of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yaseen Malik and his subsequent detention at a jail in Jammu, Farooq said, “Why was he jailed this time when you held talks with him in the past?”

Insisting on the need to remove the Public Safety Act (PSA), Farooq said PSA was a draconian law that does not suit independent India.

“In independent country like India such laws should never exist. We have other laws to prove in the court that they are anti-nationals. If you want to silence a voice, it should not happen to an independent country like India,” he said.

Farooq said the Narendra Modi-government cannot crash militancy with force.

“You have to come to table and hold talks with Pakistan. Pakistan has major part of our Kashmir. You need to resolve Kashmir issue politically,” he said.

Farooq said if Article 35-A was revoked, Jammu Kashmir would get no benefit.

“The special status was given to Jammu Kashmir by the Dogra Maharaja in 1927 with a motive to save Dogra culture and its identity,” he said. “The Maharaja did it for Jammu. Later, it became part in the constitution. Look at Madhya Pradesh government. They said they will not give jobs to outsiders. Many states in the country don’t allow jobs to outsiders. Why are you targeting J&K.”

