Govt cancels employees attachment orders

AgenciesSrinagar
Amid protest by secretariat employees, the government has ordered cancellation of attachments of Government Employees.
“The undersigned is directed to invite the attention of all the Administrative Secretaries to the Circular No. 22-GAD of 2018 dated 06-07-2018, regarding the captioned subject and to request them to implement the instructions contained in the aforementioned circular in letter and spirit,” said deputy secretary to government in an order issued here.
The administrative secretaries have been asked to furnish the action taken report with regard to cancellation of attachments of Government Employees to the General Administration department immediately.
The civil secretariat employees had boycotted various departments against the attachment of employees and asked government to rescind them forthwith.
