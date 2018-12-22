Govt cancels employees’ attachment orders

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 21:
Amid protest by secretariat employees, the government has ordered cancellation of attachments of employees.
“The undersigned is directed to invite the attention of all the Administrative Secretaries to the Circular No. 22-GAD of 2018 dated 06-07-2018, regarding the captioned subject and to request them to implement the instructions contained in the aforementioned circular in letter and spirit,” read an order issued by deputy secretary to government.
The administrative secretaries have been asked to furnish the action taken report with regard to cancellation of attachments of government employees to the General Administration Department immediately.
The civil secretariat employees had boycotted various departments against the attachment of employees and asked the government to rescind them forthwith.