Govt cancels appointment of 437 Medical Officers

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Asks 79 other MOs to resume duties within 7 days

The government Thursday ordered cancellation of appointment of 437 Medical Officers, who were recently appointed by the Health & Medical Education department, for failing in joining their duties.

The order issued by the H&ME Department in this regard reads that the appointments in respect of 437 Medical Officers appointed vide Government Order No: 49-HME of 2019 dated 14-01-2019 shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio.

The Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and Jammu have furnished the information/particulars of the Medical Officers who have not joined at their respective place of postings up-to the last date of joining.

Earlier, on the recommendations of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, the date of joining for Medical Officers was extended by the department due to inclement weather conditions prevailing in the State up-to 26-02-2019, wherein it was categorically mentioned that in case the newly appointed Medical Officers fail to join at their respective place of postings within stipulated period of time their appointments shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio and candidates from the waiting list shall be considered for appointment, without any further notice.

Meanwhile, the department of Health & Medical Education has issued a notice giving last and final opportunity to 79 Medical Officers, who have submitted their joining reports but are not physically continuing at their respective place of postings as on date.

As per the notice, these Medical Officers are hereby informed to resume their duties within a period of 7 days, from the date of issuance of this notice, failing which they shall be deemed to have been discharged from the probation in pursuance of J&K Classification, Control & Appeal Rules, 1956.

To augment the health care facilities in the rural and far flung areas of the state, the H&ME department completed the whole process of recruitment in a record time of 3 months and orders of appointment were issued to the selected candidates 921 Medical Officers on January 14, 2019.