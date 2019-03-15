About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt cancels appointment of 437 Medical Officers

Asks 79 other MOs to resume duties within 7 days

 The government Thursday ordered cancellation of appointment of 437 Medical Officers, who were recently appointed by the Health & Medical Education department, for failing in joining their duties.
The order issued by the H&ME Department in this regard reads that the appointments in respect of 437 Medical Officers appointed vide Government Order No: 49-HME of 2019 dated 14-01-2019 shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio.
The Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and Jammu have furnished the information/particulars of the Medical Officers who have not joined at their respective place of postings up-to the last date of joining.
Earlier, on the recommendations of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, the date of joining for Medical Officers was extended by the department due to inclement weather conditions prevailing in the State up-to 26-02-2019, wherein it was categorically mentioned that in case the newly appointed Medical Officers fail to join at their respective place of postings within stipulated period of time their appointments shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio and candidates from the waiting list shall be considered for appointment, without any further notice.
Meanwhile, the department of Health & Medical Education has issued a notice giving last and final opportunity to 79 Medical Officers, who have submitted their joining reports but are not physically continuing at their respective place of postings as on date.
As per the notice, these Medical Officers are hereby informed to resume their duties within a period of 7 days, from the date of issuance of this notice, failing which they shall be deemed to have been discharged from the probation in pursuance of J&K Classification, Control & Appeal Rules, 1956.
To augment the health care facilities in the rural and far flung areas of the state, the H&ME department completed the whole process of recruitment in a record time of 3 months and orders of appointment were issued to the selected candidates 921 Medical Officers on January 14, 2019.

 

Latest News

India seeks visa-free access for pilgrims to Kartarpur shrine

India seeks visa-free access for pilgrims to Kartarpur shrine

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
China commits repeated acts of incursion as GoI hides in corner, alleg ...

China commits repeated acts of incursion as GoI hides in corner, alleg ...

Mar 14 | Agencies
Cross-LoC trade remains suspended for second day

Cross-LoC trade remains suspended for second day

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Unidentified gunmen shoot, wound NC worker in south Kashmir

Unidentified gunmen shoot, wound NC worker in south Kashmir

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
Karnah residents stage protest on third consecutive day in Lal Chowk

Karnah residents stage protest on third consecutive day in Lal Chowk

Mar 14 | Irfan Yatoo
Girl dies after consuming poison in Ganderbal

Girl dies after consuming poison in Ganderbal

Mar 14 | Agencies
10 held in Gujarat for playing PUBG game on mobile phone

10 held in Gujarat for playing PUBG game on mobile phone

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Hurriyat (M) slams section of media for circulating

Hurriyat (M) slams section of media for circulating 'lies and canards'

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India, Pak issue joint statement after

India, Pak issue joint statement after 'cordial' talks on Kartarpur co ...

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

Two arrested with poppy straw on Jammu outskirts

Mar 14 | Agencies
Assembly elections likely to be held before Amarnath Yatra: Report

Assembly elections likely to be held before Amarnath Yatra: Report

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants

India, US agree to build six nuclear power plants

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
HP Avalanche: bodies of all 6 missing forces personnel recovered

HP Avalanche: bodies of all 6 missing forces personnel recovered

Mar 14 | Agencies
China defends hold on Azhar, says it would help to engage in more talk ...

China defends hold on Azhar, says it would help to engage in more talk ...

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
PM surrendered to China, Pakistan: Omar

PM surrendered to China, Pakistan: Omar

Mar 14 | RK Online Desk
NC not to meet ECI team, says spokesperson

NC not to meet ECI team, says spokesperson

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
India-Pakistan meeting on Kartarpur corridor begins

India-Pakistan meeting on Kartarpur corridor begins

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
No fresh traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway

No fresh traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Mar 14 | Rising Kashmir News
China again blocks sanctions against Masood Azhar at UNSC

China again blocks sanctions against Masood Azhar at UNSC

Mar 14 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Govt cancels appointment of 437 Medical Officers

Asks 79 other MOs to resume duties within 7 days

              

 The government Thursday ordered cancellation of appointment of 437 Medical Officers, who were recently appointed by the Health & Medical Education department, for failing in joining their duties.
The order issued by the H&ME Department in this regard reads that the appointments in respect of 437 Medical Officers appointed vide Government Order No: 49-HME of 2019 dated 14-01-2019 shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio.
The Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir and Jammu have furnished the information/particulars of the Medical Officers who have not joined at their respective place of postings up-to the last date of joining.
Earlier, on the recommendations of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, the date of joining for Medical Officers was extended by the department due to inclement weather conditions prevailing in the State up-to 26-02-2019, wherein it was categorically mentioned that in case the newly appointed Medical Officers fail to join at their respective place of postings within stipulated period of time their appointments shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio and candidates from the waiting list shall be considered for appointment, without any further notice.
Meanwhile, the department of Health & Medical Education has issued a notice giving last and final opportunity to 79 Medical Officers, who have submitted their joining reports but are not physically continuing at their respective place of postings as on date.
As per the notice, these Medical Officers are hereby informed to resume their duties within a period of 7 days, from the date of issuance of this notice, failing which they shall be deemed to have been discharged from the probation in pursuance of J&K Classification, Control & Appeal Rules, 1956.
To augment the health care facilities in the rural and far flung areas of the state, the H&ME department completed the whole process of recruitment in a record time of 3 months and orders of appointment were issued to the selected candidates 921 Medical Officers on January 14, 2019.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;