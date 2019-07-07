Govt cancels 101 appointments in KVIB made during PDP-BJP rule

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government Saturday ordered the cancellation of 101 appointments made in the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) in 2016 during PDP-BJP coalition government headed by Mehbooba Mufti.

"The Governor administration has cancelled the selection of candidates for 101 posts made in 2016 in KVIB during the PDP and BJP coalition government after a report was submitted by the inquiry committee which probed the issue of illegal appointments," an official said.

"All the selections made in the KVIB pursuant to advertisement notice number KVIB/01 of 2016 dated 08.10.2016 are quashed/cancelled."

"The KVIB will provide an opportunity of being heard to all candidates appointed to different category of posts pursuant to the advertisement notice dated 08.10.2016 and fulfil all formalities required under law before cancelling the appointment of these candidates," the official added.

The KVIB appointments in 2016 during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government invited much criticism after a PDP leader's son appeared among the selected candidates for the post of Executive Officer.

A probe committee constituted by the government found that selections made by KVIB in 2016 had been made by flouting set systems and procedures specified for such appointments.

The inquiry committee, which was led by then Home Secretary R K Goel, its report submitted to the Government stated said the committee was of the considered view that the entire process suffers from various deficiencies/ flaws as brought out in chapters-III, IV and V.

The committee recommended that the entire process be quashed and initiated de.novo, after following the due procedure.

The inquiry report states that deviation has been made in the selection process ignoring the criteria mentioned in the advertisement notice whereby 10 marks were earmarked for experience in the relevant field and 30 marks for viva voce.

“The selection committee declared the results in a hurry in 14.02.2018 for 5 categories without waiting for conclusion of the interviews for the posts of Jr. Assistant/Record Keeper which were to conclude on 19th February 2018, making the selection process fishy/doubtful,” it states.

The report further states that the selection criteria adopted in these selections was not recommended by any expert committee but was proposed by the Vice Chairman of the Board and approved by its Chairman (Minister I&C Deptt).

“The criteria adopted in the selection process was not in accordance with the recommendations of the committee constituted in the year 2012 nor as per the criteria being adopted by other recruiting agencies,” adds the report.

It further states that criteria of shortlisting for interview/viva voce in the ratio of 1:15 adopted in these selections on the basis of written examination was not recommended by the committees constituted in 2012.

“In fact, the said committee had recommended shortlisting in the ratio of 1:15 as per the academic merit of the participating candidates,” adds the inquiry report. (Additional inputs from KNS)