May 06, 2019

Govt Boys Middle School Khalifapora organises road race

Government Boys Middle School Khalifapora organised CC Run from Shiraz Chowk Khanyar to Chinar Bagh Dalgate. The run was flagged off by Headmistress BMS Khalifapora Yasmeen. Students from 4th to 7th both boys and girls of the institution participated in this run.
This was the first ever run conducted in this institution under the supervision of sports teacher Ahsan Ali Beigh.
In this event Jaffar Aziz of class 7th dominated the race in category I followed by Zakir of 6th class and third place was bagged by Zaffar of 6th class and in the category II Junaid from 4th class got first place followed by Mehran of 4th class got 2nd place and Ibrahim of 5th Class got 3rd place.
At the concluding ceremony medals were distributed among the position holders by the worthy Headmistress of the school in presence of other staff members.

 

