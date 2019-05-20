Govt blames Army for Mughal Road traffic mess

May 20, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

In a recently-held meeting regarding providing of wayside amenities on the Mughal Road, the Deputy Commissioner Shopian blamed the Poshan Army Check Post for the traffic mess on the roadway.

According to the official documents of the meeting, which Rising Kashmir is in possession with, the DC Shopian has pointed out that at the Poshan Army Check Post, every vehicle frisking takes “2 to 3 minutes” which results in accumulation of traffic leading to chaos on the highway.

The meeting was convened and chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan.

“Scanning of each vehicle by the Army takes 2 to 3 minutes which results in the accumulation of traffic, and with the result some vehicles get stranded at Pir Ki Gali for 5 to 6 hours,” the DC Shopian informed the meeting.

“The administration has to clear the stranded vehicles during the entire night,” the DC said.

He has proposed that frisking of vehicles on the roadway “may be done on a random basis, so that the movement of vehicles is eased out”.

The DC Shopian also revealed that a large stretch of Mughal road in Kashmir division need immediate repairing and patchwork as its condition was very bad.

“Deputy Commissioner Shopian and Chief Engineer Mughal Road informed the chair that 41 km stretch of Mughal road is in Kashmir division of which 20 km is in good condition and the rest of the road stretch is in dire need of upgradation,” the DC told the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Conservator of Forests, North Kashmir; Director Tourism Department Kashmir; Director Health Services Kashmir; Chief Engineer, Mughal Road; Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir; Director Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation; Deputy Director (M&W) Tourism, Kashmir along Additional Superintendent of Police, Shopian.

The Divisional Commissioner’s meeting comes in the backdrop of frequent closure of the NH-44 throughout the winter and spring leading to a shortage of essential supplies in Kashmir valley.

Last week, the Advisors to the Governor had also jointly chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the status of works undertaken for maintenance of Jammu-Srinagar highway keeping in view the regular incidents of landslides resulting in its blockade.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, the Deputy Commissioners of Udhampur, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch and Shopian had participated in that meeting through video conferencing.

However, the meeting while discussing the Mughal Road had not discussed them mess caused by the frisking at the Poshan Check Post which the DC Shopian pointed out in his meeting with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner’s meeting asked the participants to ensure the availability of basic amenities, vis-à-vis shelter sheds; medical facility; drinking water facility, toilets, small cafeteria, and mechanical workshop so that road is made commuter-friendly and passengers are actually interested to travel on this road.

