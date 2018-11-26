Govt bent upon attacking JK’s vital institutions: Mirwaiz

Srinagar:
Chairman and Patron Awami Action Committee (AAC) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday lashed out at the Governor, Satya Pal Malik’s led administration for allegedly launching an attack on vital institutions of the State.
In a statement issued here, Mirwaiz said criticized the authorities for its move to declare Kashmiris major financial institution the JK bank as a PSU in order to completely control it.
He alleged that “all attempts are being made to weaken the State’s financial institutions while as our basic human political and religious rights are already under great assault.”
Speaking during the Seerat Conference, Mirwaiz plaid glorious tributes to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and urged people of Kashmir to follow the footsteps of the beloved Prophet (SAW) for achieving the success here and the in the hereafter.
The Conference was organized by Awami Action Committee (AAC) which was held at Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal, Srinagar. He said despite the fact there are 60 Muslim nations across the globe yet Muslims are disunited infighting and suffering at the hands of various forces when they could have been a strong block who could have played a great role in shaping global politics and ethics.