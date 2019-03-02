Govt begins to implement ban on Jamaat

• Six JeI activists detained from Tral
Javid AhmadSrinagar, March 01:
The government has begun to implement ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir with officials sealing its offices and examining the details of its leaders, activists and schools affiliated to the organisation across the Valley.
The process to act on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order started from north Kashmir Bandipora district, where officials sealed the district office of Jamaat.
Sources said officials’ raided Jamaat district office at Bagh Bandipora and seized some documents before sealing it.
The officials had earlier also sealed a private school in Ajas area of the district. The school is run by Jamaat under Falah-E-Aam Trust.
Barely an hour later, officials unsealed the school after public resentment.
The locals had told the officials that students belonging to poor families were enrolled in the school.
Sources said the MHA had directed the State government to examine the details of movable and immovable property besides other tangible and non-tangible assets of Jamaat leaders and activists in the valley.
They said the officials are also examining details of institutions and offices affiliated with Jamaat.
Sources said offices of Jama’at and Jamiat-e-Tulba located at general bus Anantnag were also sealed by officials Friday evening.
The district office of Jama’at in Pulwama district was raided and sealed by officials on Friday evening.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, a senior government official said they have received MHA orders but they were examining it.
“We have received the order and were examining what things need to be sealed and what not,” he said.
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai told a local news gathering agency that there would be no random ban on Jamaat-run schools.
“There is no automatic process. We will examine things,” he said.
In a fresh crackdown, at least six Jama’at activists were arrested from various villages of Tral in Pulwama district.
The detainees were identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay, Ghulam Hassan Wani, Bilal Ah Baba, Mohammad Maqbool Bhat and Javaid Akhter.
Earlier, over 200 Jamaat leaders including its Ameer (head) Jama’at Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz and other activists were detained during series of nocturnal raids beginning 22 February.
Interestingly, the detentions had begun prior to GoI banning Jamaat for five years by declaring it as an “unlawful association” under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
Meanwhile, authorities imposed restrictions in downtown areas of Srinagar, Anantnag town, Bijbehara and other parts of south Kashmir to prevent protests against the ban.
Contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men were deployed on roads. The cops placed concertina wires were on the roads to restrict movement of people.
The shutdown was observed in Anantnag, Arwani and Bijbehara areas. All shops, business establishments remained closed while movement of traffic was affected in these areas.
The police and CPRF men sealed all roads leading to historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area in downtown Srinagar and did not allow people to offer Friday prayers in the grand mosque.
Authorities placed Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest at his Nageen residence to prevent him from leading any protest against the ban on Jamaat.
“Not allowed to offer Friday prayers. #JamaMasjid locked down and restrictions in most city, while arrests continue and jamat e Islami declared “unlawful”. Dictatorship at its best,” Mirwaiz posted on Twitter.
The middle-rung leaders and activists of Joint resistance Leadership (JRL) staged a protest demonstration against the ban on Jamaat.
Soon after conclusion of Friday prayers, scores of leaders and activists of JKLF, Hurriyat (M) and Hurriyat (G) protested against the ban at Maisuma area.
On Thursday evening, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), ordered five year ban on Jamaat by claiming that the organisation has been indulging in activities, which are “prejudicial to internal security and public order, and have the potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country.”
An oldest politico -religious organisation, Jamaat leaders were part of Muslim United Front (MUF) in 1987. The elections were, however, rigged.
Mohammad Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who heads the UJC and is chief commander of Hizb Mujahideen, had contested the 1987 election.
Jamaat was banned during emergency in 1975 and later it was again banned after the onset of militancy in the State.
The latest ban on Jamaat was ordered in the aftermath of February 14 Pulwama attack that left 40 paramilitary CRPF men dead after a local Jaish-e-Mohammad militant Adil Hassan Dar rammed an explosive-ladden Maruti Ecco car into a CRPF bus at Lethpora in Pulwama on Srinagar-Jammu highway.