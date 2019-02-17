Govt begins review of security to separatist leaders

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 16:
The authorities have started to review security of separatist leaders in Kashmir following directions from Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
Many separatist leaders have been availing government security and most of their guards have been provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Sources said the security of the leaders would be curtailed or withdrawn if it is found during the assessment that they have suspected links with people from across the Line of Control (LoC).
They said that a committee would be carrying out security review exercise of those people following suggestion from Home Minister.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Advisor to Governor, Vijay Kumar said they would follow up on this (review of security of some people).
“There is security committee, they will be at it,” Kumar said.
However, he didn’t comment on whether the security review would be conducted on separatists or mainstream leaders in Kashmir.
The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), (CID) and ADGP security besides others top Police officers would supervise the review of security of such individuals whom Home Minister had hinted to.
The separatist leaders who have been given security are Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, senior Hurriyat (M) leaders Professor Abdul Gani Bhat and Moulana Masroor Abass Ansari, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Independent Movement (formerly People’s Conference), Bilal Gani lone, senior Hurriyat (M) leader, Hurriyat (G) leader Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi and Saleem Geelani.
On Friday, without naming separatists or mainstream leader, Rajnath Singh had directed the officials, who attended a security review meet after Lethpora Fidayeen attack, to review the security of people having alleged links with people from across the LoC.
“There were some elements in Kashmir who are “paid” by ISI and the administration has been directed to review their security,” Singh had told reporters in a press briefing here.
On Thursday Jaish-e-Mohammad Fidayeen Adil Hassan Dar of Gundibagh, Pulwama rammed an explosive-laden SUV into a CRPF bus killing paramilitary personnel and injuring several others.
The blast ripped through the bus, which was part of CRPF convoy comprising around 70 vehicles coming from Jammu to Srinagar.