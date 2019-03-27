Govt bans use of disposable articles in the state

March 27, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

State government on Wednesday banned use of disposable articles in the state. As per the order issued by the government all disposable articles including plastic tableware like plates, bowls, cups, knives and forks.

The order issued by Department of Forest, Environment & Ecology reads “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 7 of the Jammu and Kashmir Non-Biodegradable Material (Management Handling & Disposal) Act. 2007, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, after consultations with the prescribed Authority (Jammu and Kashmir State Pollution Control Board) hereby bans completely, the following articles made of on- biodegradable material listed in Schedule-I of the said Act, within the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“This notification shall be deemed to have in force after one month from the date of its publication in the Government Gazette,” the notification reads.