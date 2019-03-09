Govt bans single-use plastic water bottles in offices

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government Friday banned single-use plastic water bottles in all government offices in the state.

The order issued by Government Administration Department (GAD) reads, “Single-use water bottles will be banned in Government Offices / Boards / Corporations / Autonomous Bodies / Universities Units in the state."

According to the order, the government departments including universities shall dispense with the use of single use plastic water bottles in their respective office and make alternate arrangements for safe drinking water that does not generate plastic waste.

"Only multi - use water bottles / dispensers / containers will be allowed in Government Offices, instead water bottles of alternative materials like Glass, Steel, Aluminum, etc may be used. All the concerned Departments / Organizations will ensure compliance of the above order in letter and spirit. By order of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the order.

Terming the ban on single-use of plastic bottles in government offices and universities a positive step, the Environment Policy Group (EPG) Convener, Faiz Bakshi said the order is a commendable step.

“It will leave no option for non- Governmental organisations and citizens to follow the law banning the use of plastic items,” he said.