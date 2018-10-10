Govt bans sale, bursting of firecrackers in Srinagar

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Government Wednesday ordered ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in Srinagar city.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed ordered blanket ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers within the territorial jurisdiction of district Srinagar.

The orders have been issued to ensure the safety of life and property of the general public.

It has been further stated that anybody found involved in the sale and bursting of fire crackers shall be booked within the purview of the relevant law.

The Senior Superintendent of Police has also been directed to implement the order in letter and spirit.

 

