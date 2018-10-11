Govt bans sale, bursting of firecrackers

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 10:
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed has ordered blanket ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers within the territorial jurisdiction of district Srinagar.
The orders have been issued to ensure the safety of life and property of the general public.
It has been further stated that anybody found involved in the sale and bursting of fire crackers shall be booked within the purview of the relevant law.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar has also been directed to implement the order in letter and spirit.