Govt bans rafting in Valley rivers till further orders

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir government has banned rafting in Valley rivers till further orders in the wake of recent accidents in Lidder in which three persons were killed, officials said on Friday.

They said the Director Tourism, Kashmir, in an order issued on June 19 said, ''In the interest of administration and safety of tourists, it is hereby ordered that all rafting related activities at all tourist destinations, particularly at Pahalgam and Sonamarg shall remain suspended till a proper mechanism and technical guidance is put in place at all such locations.''