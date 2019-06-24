Govt bans installation of hoardings on Chinar trees

June 24, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The Government has imposed ban on installation of hoardings/sign boards on Chinar trees in Kashmir.

According to an order by Directorate of Industries and Commerce (DIC) Kashmir, the General Secretary J&K Society for Trekking and Envirorirrierital Preservation Srinagar has brought into the directorate that schools coaching institutions, industrial units and others are making unjudicous use of sign boards and other allied materials by way of fixing them on the Chinar trees which resultantly damages them and also deserts natural beauty of the tree.

"Taking its serious note, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmrir vide letter No DivCom / 2018/149 - 61/2018 dated 15, 11 2018 has directed all Deputy Commisioners to impose blanket ban on such activities and has also directed them to ensure that all the hoardings and other sign boards be removed from the Chinar trees in a missionary mode," the order issued by director Industries and commerce reads.

The line of action in this regard already taken by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Vide Order No 06 of 2018 dated 01/12/2018, directing all his field functionaries to ensure removal of hoardings / sign boards installed on the Chinar trees under J & K Preservation of Specified Trees Act 1969, it said.

The Chinar is a heritage tree of Kashmir and seen as a symbol of the State, the order said.

"It is our duty to make every effort to preserve them and to aware general masses about the proper maintenance of these trees."

The director has impressed upon all the General Mangers of District Industries Centers Kashmir division to ensure clearance of all the hoardings / sign boards / advertisement boards etc fixed on the Chinar trees within Industrial Estates falling in their jurisdictions and also issue instructions to all the industrial unit holders / trade associations (organized as well as un-organized sector) In this regard.

Moreover, while carrying out routine inspections of industrial unitinstallationllation of advertisement boards may invariably be inspected, the order said.

(Representational picture)