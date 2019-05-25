Govt bans contractual appointments

May 25, 2019 | YawarHussain

The Government administration Friday banned engagement of casual, seasonal, adhoc, consolidated, contractual, need-based, daily rated workers in any government department.

As per an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), the government has invoked Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Special Provisions) Act, 2010 and Rule 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Casual and Other Workers - Regular Engagement Rules, 2017 to put a blanket ban on all such engagements.

The government has impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries to adhere to all the provisions of the order.

“Any person appointed on ad-hoc/contractual/consolidated/ temporary basis after the imposition of ban on such engagements (i.e. on or after 29.04.2010) in contravention of the provisions of the Act shall forthwith cease to continue,” reads the order.

“Any person engaged as casual/seasonal/need bases worker after imposition of ban on such engagements (i.e. on or after 17.03.2015) without specific approval of Competent Authority or without following due procedure shall also cease to continue forthwith,” the order further states.

The government has stated that in the event of failure to comply with new instructions, the concerned officer would be held personally responsible and the amount due or paid to such irregular appointees shall be recovered from the personal emoluments of the officer concerned who had made such engagements in violation of the rules, orders or codal procedures, besides the termination of all such irregular appointment/engagements.

The government order has come in the backdrop of the Governor’s administration failing to fulfil the commitment of previous PDP-BJP to regularize the services of one lakh odd such workers engaged since the 1990s by successive state governments.

“With effect from the commencement of this Act, no appointment shall be made by any department against any post on ad hoc or contractual or consolidated or temporary basis and all vacant posts shall be filled up strictly in accordance with the rules governing the recruitment to the respective services or posts,” states the order.

“Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-rule (I), any new engagement of a CSLW is any department can only be made with the prior approval of the Chief Minister through the Finance Department,” the order adds.