Govt bans civilian traffic on highway on Sundays, Wednesdays

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government on Wednesday banned civilian movement on Srinagar-Jammu highway on two days in a week (Sunday and Wednesday) for smooth and safe passage of security convoys.

“Keeping in view the large movement of forces on highway during the parliamentary polls and associated possibility of any fidayeen attack on security convoys, the Government has notified two days in a week for the movement of forces convoys from Srinagar to Jammu. During these days, no civilian traffic would be allowed on the Highway,” an official spokesman said.

The ban has imposed in the wake of last week’s failed car bombing at Banihal on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

“The government has notified 2 days in a week (Sunday and Wednesday) exclusively for movement of forces convoys and there will be a complete ban on civilian traffic on the Highway during these two days from 4 am to 5 pm,” the spokesman said.

He said the prohibition would be from Baramulla through Srinagar, Qazigund, Jawahar-Tunnel, Banihal and Ramban till Udhampur.

“The Government has further decided that in the event of any requirement for local traffic movement for any emergency or for other purpose, the local administration and police would evolve necessary procedures for this as is done during curfew days. These restrictions would remain in force till May 31,” he said.

After February 14 fidayeen attack on CRPF bus killed 40 CRPF men, forces have been stopping civilian vehicles during convoy movements.