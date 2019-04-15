Govt assigns additional charges to 4 officers

April 15, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The government Monday assigned additional charges to four officers in the interest of administration.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, shall hold the charge of Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Department, in addition to his own duties.

Rigzian Sarnpheal, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, shall hold the charge of Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, in addition to his own duties.

Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, shall hold the charge of Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, in addition to his own duties relieving Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department of the additional charge of the post.

Zubair Ahmad, KAS, Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, shall hold the charge of Secretary to the Government, Technical Education Department, in addition to his own duties.