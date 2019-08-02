Govt asks Amarnath yatris, tourists curtail their stay in Kashmir

August 02, 2019 16:05:00 | RK Online Desk

The government has asked Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir valley in view of threats from militants.

The advisory was issued by State Home Department keeping in view the militant threats and prevailing situation in the valley.

“Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of militant threats, with the specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and measures to return as soon as possible,” reads an advisory issued by Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra.

Earlier, a US made sniper rifle and a Pakistan-made Anti-personnel mine was recovered by forces along the Amarnath Yatra route, General Officer Commanding (GoC), 15 Corps, Lt General KJS Dhillon said on Friday.

He said extensive searches are being conducted along all the routes leading to Amarnath cave as there was a strong intelligence that Pakistani militants might attack the yatra.

(Representational picture)