Govt asks all departments to route their Advts through DIPR only

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Government has asked all Departments to route their advertisements through Information Department for release.

In a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Government has reiterated that no Government Department/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies under the Government shall issue any official advertisement, under any circumstances, directly to the print and electronic media and all advertisements must be routed through Directorate of Information only.

The circular further says any violation in this regard shall be viewed seriously and appropriate action under rules initiated against the delinquent officer(s)/official(s). The Information Department shall closely monitor the matter and report violations, if any, of the above instructions to the GAD on fortnightly basis, the circular reads.