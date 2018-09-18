Govt approves single window IIBF Act 2018

It is part of Govt’s flagship initiative of promoting Ease of Doing Business: Kumar
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 17:
In a major initiative aimed at easing flow of investment through business ventures in the State, the Governor’s Administration today approved ‘J&K Single Window (Industrial Investment and Business Facilitation -IIBF) Act-2018’. The Act has been approved by the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik.
Giving details Principal Secretary Industries, Shailendra Kumar, enactment of the pioneering Act is a part of J&K Government’s flagship initiative of promoting Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). “It is aimed at comprehensive and unprecedented overhaul of the outdated processes and procedures involved in setting up and operation of businesses in the state,” he said.
He said the Act aims at making doing of business in J&K much easier and facilitate a hassle-free business friendly environment in the State.
Enumerating the broader contours of the Act, Kumar said, it would bring in a new and refreshing era for facilitating investments in the state and translating into reality the motive of “Ease of Doing Business” in J&K. “The services of more than 12 departments have been brought at the door steps of the people in on-line mode under a single umbrella.”
“All services from Pre-establishment, Pre-Operation to Renewals are provided at the Single Window Portal,” he said.
Kumar said the pre-establishment approvals brought under single window include registration with building and other construction workers board by Labour and Employment Department, factory plan approval under “The Factories Act” by Labour and Employment Department, allotment of land in Industrial Area by Industries and Commerce Department, Electricity/Water connection by PDD & PHE (I&C department in case of Industrial areas), Registration under Shops and Establishments Act by Labour and Employment Department, NoC from Fire and Emergency Department, Registration of Partnership Firm/Societies by Industries and Commerce Department and Registration Certificate for Inter State Migrant Workmen by Labour and Employment Department.
He said similarly the pre-operation approvals brought under single umbrella through this Act include, issuance of Factories license by Labour and Employment Department, Occupancy Certificate from Fire and Emergency Department, Registration under Legal Metrology Act by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Authorization under Hazardous Waste Rules by Pollution Control Board and Consent to Operate (under Water Act & Air Act) by Pollution Control Board.
“The renewals of registrations including registration certificate of establishment under inter State migrant workmen by Labour and Employment Department, factories license by Labour and Employment Department and registration under Boiler Act by Labour and Employment Department has also been simplified under the new Act,” he said.
Kumar said the Act also involves setting up of 3-tier committees at State, Division and District level, to ensure speedy clearance of business proposals within the stipulated timeframe through online mode. “It ensures minimum physical touch point with the official hierarchy and provision of deemed clearances,” he said and added that better compliance and transparency with inbuilt grievance redressal mechanism is factored in the Act.
He said enactment of the Single Window Act would ensure an improved EoDB ranking for J&K.
Kumar said earlier scores of approvals and NOCs were required for setting up businesses in the State and it would take months/years to obtain the same.