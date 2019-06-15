Govt approves grant of ‘Special Pay’ for J&K HC employees

June 15, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) accorded sanction to the grant of Special Pay in favour of the employees of the High Court, an official spokesman said, here.

Late on Friday night, he said the SAC which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the grant of ‘Special Pay’ equivalent to 10 per cent of the basic pay in favour of the employees of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir.

The decision was taken following the recommendations of the Committee headed by Principal Secretary, Finance Department constituted vide Government Order No 562-GAD of 2019, dated May 9, 2019.