About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 15, 2019 | Agencies

Govt approves grant of ‘Special Pay’ for J&K HC employees

Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) accorded sanction to the grant of Special Pay in favour of the employees of the High Court, an official spokesman said, here.

Late on Friday night, he said the SAC which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the grant of ‘Special Pay’ equivalent to 10 per cent of the basic pay in favour of the employees of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir.

The decision was taken following the recommendations of the Committee headed by Principal Secretary, Finance Department constituted vide Government Order No 562-GAD of 2019, dated May 9, 2019.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 15, 2019 | Agencies

Govt approves grant of ‘Special Pay’ for J&K HC employees

              

Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) accorded sanction to the grant of Special Pay in favour of the employees of the High Court, an official spokesman said, here.

Late on Friday night, he said the SAC which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the grant of ‘Special Pay’ equivalent to 10 per cent of the basic pay in favour of the employees of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir.

The decision was taken following the recommendations of the Committee headed by Principal Secretary, Finance Department constituted vide Government Order No 562-GAD of 2019, dated May 9, 2019.

News From Rising Kashmir

;