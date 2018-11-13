Govt appoints Qasim as Dir Food Supplies

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 12:
The Jammu and Kashmir government Monday ordered transfers and posting in state administration.
According to the order issued by additional secretary to the government Charandeep Singh, Mohammad Qasim Wani, additional registrar, cooperative, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Kashmir, vice Nisar Ahmad Wani.
Nisar Ahmad Wani, director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Kashmir, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.