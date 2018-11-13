About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt appoints Qasim as Dir Food Supplies

Published at November 13, 2018 01:36 AM 0Comment(s)462views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 12:

 The Jammu and Kashmir government Monday ordered transfers and posting in state administration.
According to the order issued by additional secretary to the government Charandeep Singh, Mohammad Qasim Wani, additional registrar, cooperative, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Kashmir, vice Nisar Ahmad Wani.
Nisar Ahmad Wani, director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Kashmir, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top