Govt appoints new KVIB Board of Directors

BJP’s Hina Bhat is vice chairperson
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 06:
The Governor’s administration Thursday accorded sanction to the appointment of Vice Chairperson including non-official members in the constitution of Board of Directors of J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB).
The Governor’s administration appointed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and north (India) zonal member Khadi Village Industrial Commission (KVIC), Hina Bhat as the vice-chairperson of the State’s KVIB.
An order issued by the Industries and Commerce department Thursday ordering reconstituting of KVIB board read: “Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of vice-chairperson including other non-official members in the constitution of the Board of Directors of J&K, KVIB.”
Along with Hina, the government has appointed nine other members of the board including Sanjeev Kumar Manmotra; Imtiyaz Ahmad; Rajesh Gupta; Farooq Amin; Ravinder Singh; Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Gojwari; Munshi Muzaffar Hussain; Mushtaq Ahmad Qureshi and Rajesh Kumar Bakshi.
In the previous assembly polls, Hina had contested from Amira Kadal seat on BJP ticket, losing to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Altaf Bukhari.
The KVIB has been headless ever since its earlier vice-chairman Peerzada Mansoor Hussain resigned after his party, PDP lost power in June this year.
The previous PDP-BJP government had appointed 16 of their leaders as vice-chairmen of various loss-making Public Sector Undertakings and Boards who resigned after the fall of the coalition government.
The expenditure of the vice-chairmen (VC) including the salary was then borne by the General Administration Department. The politically appointed VCs were then forced to resign when the then Governor Narinder Nath Vohra dug in his heels.
The KVIB has been in the eye of the storm since allegations of backdoor appointments had been raised during the PDP-BJP government in which the kith and kin of the party leaders in the government had been appointed.
As per reports, last week, the inquiry committee set up to probe those allegations has now recommended cancelling all the appointments made under the PDP-BJP government in the KVIB.