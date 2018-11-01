Govt appoints Dilbag as fulltime DGP

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 31:
The Governor administration Wednesday appointed Dilbag Singh as the fulltime Director General of Police (DGP) of State police.
The decision to appoint Singh as State police chief was taken by State Administrative Council (SAC), the highest decision making body headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, during a meeting in Jammu today.
The formal order no. 1532-Home of 2018 regarding Singh’s appointment as DGP was issued by the State’s home department.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Dilbag Singh IPS (JK 1987) as the DGP, J&K,” read the order.
Singh would also hold the additional charge of Director General of prisons till further orders and hold the charge of Director Fire and Emergency Service till December 31, 2018.
Earlier, Dilbag was appointed as interim DGP after his predecessor Shesh Paul Vaid was transferred and posted as transport commissioner following abduction of kin of policemen by militants in south Kashmir in a tit-for-tat reaction after police detained Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo’s father.
The kin of police men were freed by militants after police let go Naikoo’s father.
Vaid in an interview to a TV channel recently admitted that the kidnapping fiasco and the events that followed probably cost him his job.
On September 6, government had appointed Dilbag Singh as interim DGP which was seen as violation of the Supreme Court guidelines—that restricts states from appointing acting/interim police chiefs.
The SC guidelines direct governments not to appoint any police officer as acting DGP.
On September 21, the apex court didn’t stay Singh’s appointment as interim DGP.
However, the top court had given five-week deadline within which the UPSC was to compile the probables for the coveted position.
After appointing Dilbag as interim police head, the government approached the Supreme Court seeking exemption from guidelines on grounds that the “vacancy of DGP arouse in sudden state and it was not an anticipated vacancy.”
Dilbag’s appointment as fulltime DGP come days before the Supreme Court is set to hear the case.
He name was finally selected for the top post from amongst panel of three officers whose names were approved by the Union Public Service Commission.
On October 26 UPSC had shortlisted the probables for the post of DGP after the State government sent names of six officers—VK Singh, SM Sahai, Navin Aggarwal, SK Mishra and DR Doley.
javid@risingkashmir.com