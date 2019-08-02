Govt appoints 9 people to DoPT on compassionate ground

August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government on Thursday appointed nine people to the DoPT, addressing the long-pending issue of appointments on compassionate ground.

The candidates have been appointed as multi-tasking staff (MTS) in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh handed over the appointment letters to the nine candidates.

"The government has a system of compassionate appointments where employment is given to the dependents of the deceased government servants who have died before reaching their retirement," Singh said.

The appointments are given to the most suitable applicants based on their penury conditions and to support their livelihood, the minister said, adding that the step will help these families in meeting their livelihood needs.

The last such appointment was made in 2014 against the vacancies that occurred for the year 2011. Present appointments are being made for the vacancies of 2012 and onwards.

In total, 18 vacancies came up during these years, for which 18 applications were received. Accordingly, in order to ensure that appointment on the compassionate ground should go only to the most deserving dependents, a sub-committee was constituted to physically verify their penury conditions.

The sub-committee submitted its report in May and the screening committee, on the basis of the guidelines on compassionate appointments recommended nine most suitable applicants for the appointment to the post of MTS.