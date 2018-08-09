Govt appoints 3-level nodal officers for border residents’ welfare

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 08
: The government has appointed three-level Nodal Officers (NOs) to ensure an increased focus on implementation of various welfare programmes for border residents in eight districts of the state.
The NOs have been appointed at three levels – State, divisional and district level, who would monitor, supervise and coordinate with various agencies and departments for implementation of various schemes for the welfare of the border residents in the State.
Additional Secretary to Government (Home Department), Nagendra Singh Jamwal has been appointed as NO at State-level, Assistant Commissioner (Central), with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu is Divisional-Level NO for Jammu while Assistant Commissioner (Central), with Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir is Divisional-Level NO for Kashmir.
In State’s eight border districts – Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara - the respective Assistant Commissioners (Revenue) are appointed as NOs at district-level.
“The NOs shall monitor, supervise and coordinate with various agencies and departments, in regard to the implementation of various schemes aimed for the welfare of the border residents (residing along the border 0 to 10 km width),” reads an order of the Home department.
According to the order, the welfare schemes are disbursement of relief as admissible under various government schemes to the victims of cross-border firing, monitor the construction of Individual and community type bunkers, Implementation of Border Area Development Plan (BADP) and any other matter assigned to the NOs from time to time by the Home department, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners.
“The NOs shall maintain close liaison and take steps to resolve issues arising from time to time, in consultation with Department concerned,” the order reads.
Besides, the district-level NOs would furnish a monthly report to the concerned Divisional Level NO, who would, in turn, submit a consolidated monthly report to the State-Level NO by the 10th of succeeding month.
As per the order issued by the Principal Secretary (Home) R K Goyal, the divisional commissioner concerned should periodically review the status of implementation with the assistance of the deputy commissioner and as necessary, project unresolved issues at the appropriate level.
Moreover, all the NOs should function under the overall supervision of deputy commissioner, divisional commissioner concerned and Principal Secretary (Home).
People living near the Line of Control (LoC) have been the victims of ceasefire violations and to escape the hostility, border residents have been demanding construction of underground bunkers and compensation against property damage from many years.
This year over 1252 ceasefire violations from across have been reported and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has already approved Rs 415 crores for construction of more than 14,000 bunkers in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts to protect residents in times of ceasefire violations.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh had called for expediting construction of bunkers along the International Border (IB) and LoC.
The compensation to victims of cross-border firing was approved at NDRF rates and the limit of three milch animals removed for losses incurred upon livestock.
In a meeting held in May to review the progress of Department of Jammu and Kashmir Affairs, MHA, Singh had directed that compensation for livestock may be increased to Rs 50,000 from Rs 30,000.
Singh had directed to accelerate the implementation of projects taken under prime minister’s BADP.
javid@risingkashmir.com