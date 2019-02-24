About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt appeals people to not pay heed to rumours

Published at February 24, 2019


Yawar Hussain

Jammu
Jammu & Kashmir government Sunday appealed to people to not pay heed to rumours being spread to disrupt law and order situation in the Valley.
 
Addressing a press conference government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that certain messages have been clubbed and blown out of context.
 
"Certain organizations and political parties reacted to these issues and panic was created in the Valley," Kansal said. 
 
He said that government has sought adjournment in the Article 35-A case which os scheduled to be taken up next week by the Supreme Court. 
 
On the well-being of separatist leader Shabir Shah, Kansal said that everyone is requested to not pay heed to rumours and also not spread them.
 
"The rationing of petrol and gas along with taking stock of essential supplies was done because the national highway has been closed for some days," he said.
 
He said that deployment of extra paramilitary force companies is purely for upcoming general elections.
 
"BSF being deployed in Srinagar is a call of the security agencies who deal with these things," he said.
