Govt appeals people to not pay heed to rumours

Jammu & Kashmir government Sunday appealed to people to not pay heed to rumours being spread to disrupt law and order situation in the Valley. Addressing a press conference government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that certain messages have been clubbed and blown out o...More
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Operations Aman Thakur was killed in an ongoing gunfight at Turigam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon. A police official told a local news agency that the DSP Operations Aman Thakur received critical bullet wou...More
With New Delhi accepting the invitation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) where External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is likely to address the Inaugural Plenary of the 46th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC, she may come face to face with Pa...More
A gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Turigam village of Yaripora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday. According to reports, a joint team of army, CRPF, and SOG cordoned off Turigam area of Yaripora after receiving inputs about the pr...More
Defying curfew, agitators allegedly set ablaze the private residence of Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and ransacked the office of the deputy commissioner here on Sunday to protest against recommendations to grant permanent resident certificates to six c...More
The volume of trade between India and Pakistan posted a growth of nearly five per cent in the first seven months of the current fiscal year from a year ago despite border tensions, according to report media report on Sunday. Following the Pulwama suicide attack, India withdr...More
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani after unabataed criticism over failing nuclear deal and renewed tensions with the US, faces anger from clerics, hardline forces and an ever-growing disaffected public that now threatens his position. Political analysts says Rouhani is vulnera...More
More civilians were killed in the Afghan war in 2018 than during any other year on record after nearly two decades of fighting, according to a United Nations report released on Sunday. Civilian deaths jumped by 11 per cent from 2017 with 3,804 people killed and another 7,189...More
Amid reports of panic stocking of essentials by Kashmir Valley residents, NC president Farooq Abdullah spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and asked him to take steps to reassure the people. He informed Singh about the tense situation in the Valley which has been furt...More
A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his girlfriend before committing suicide inside his house, police said Sunday. Rakesh Kumar (24) and Shalu Devi (25), both neighbours, were found dead inside the house at Bishnah on Saturday, they said. Kumar's body was found hanging from...More
Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik called a informal meeting of the State Administrative Council to review the current situation in the State, particularly in the context of the Pulwama attack last week and the subsequent developments. The meeting was attended by Advisors, Shri V...More
Crackdown on Jama’at-e-Islami continued continued for the second consecutive day on Sunday in Kashmir. Reports said Vice President Jamiat Ahli Hadees, J&K Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri and Difaye Jamiat Ahlihadees leader Moulana Mohammad Makbool Akhrani were detaine...More
Jammu and Kashmir government has designated Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal as the official spokesperson. He is scheduled to address a press conference in Jammu at 4 pm today.More
The US and the Taliban are to meet in Qatar for fresh talks Monday seeking an end to 17 years of grinding conflict in Afghanistan, with the stakes ratcheting higher as the spring fighting season approaches. Marathon talks held in Doha last month have stoked hopes of a break...More
Normal life was hit across Kashmir valley on Sunday due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and restrictions in parts of Srinagar city. All shops, business establishments are closed, while transport is off the roads in the city and other parts of the val...More
One-way traffic will continue to ply on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday with vehicles moving from Jammu to Srinagar. An official said all stranded vehicles, mostly trucks, were cleared on Saturday night and the highway was decongested. Earlier, the highway had remaine...More
