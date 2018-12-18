About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt announces winter vacations for degree colleges in the state

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Higher education department on Tuesday announced winter vacations for all government degree colleges in the state.

As per the government order issued on Tuesday all degree colleges of Kashmir division shall observe winter vacations from 24 December till 11 February 2019, whereas degree colleges of Jammu division shall observe winter vacations from 7 January, 2019 to 16 January 2019, except colleges falling in winter zone of Jammu division.

Colleges falling in the winter zone of Jammu division shall observe winter vacations from 1 January, 2019 to 19 February, 2019

