Govt announces winter vacation for summer zone schools

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 17:
Government on Monday announced winter vacation for all government schools, including recognized private schools up to Higher Secondary level falling in summer zone of Jammu Division from January 7 to 16.
“The last working day in all schools (Government and private) shall be 5-01-2019 and the winter vacation shall be observed w.e.f 07-01-2019 to 16-01-19," reads an order issued by Secretary School Education.
"The teaching faculty shall report for duties in advance on January 15, 2019 to supervise the arrangements for reopening of schools," it added.
According to the order, the teaching and non-teaching staff along with the Heads of the Institutions associated with the rehearsal of march-past and cultural events to be presented on the Republic Day 2019 shall continue to attend their duties during the winter vacation.
"Such officials shall be provided incentives in terms of Rule 27 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979," it stated.