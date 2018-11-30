Govt announces winter vacation for schools

Upto 8th class from Dec 6-March 2; 9th onward Dec 17-Feb 23
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 29:
The government Thursday announced winter vacations for educational institutions of Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division.
According to an order issued by the School Education Department, winter vacation for upto 8th standard would be observed with effect from December 6 to March 2, 2019 while for 9th standard onwards the vacation would be observed with effect from 17th December 2018 to 23rd of February, 2019.
The order further states that the officials associated with conduct of practical examinations, if any, shall avail winter vacation only after conclusion of the said examination and the officials are required to undergo training as per schedule already notified by the Chief Education Officers. Moreover, the teaching faculty shall report for duties in advance on February 22, 2018 to supervise the arrangements for reopening of the schools.