Govt announces winter vacation dates for Kashmir, Winter Zone areas of Jammu

Published at November 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

School Education Department announced dates for winter vacations in Kashmir and Winter Zones areas of Jammu on Thursday.

According to the order issued by the education department the last working day of classes up to 8th standard will be 4 December 2018 and vacations will be observed from 6 December 2018 to 2 March 2019.

The last working day of classes from 9th standard onwards will be 15 December 2018 and vacations shall be observed from 17 December 2017 to 23 February 2019.

