Govt announces summer vacation in colleges from Aug 1 to Aug 10

July 31, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The State government on Wednesday announced summer vacation in all Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division.



As per the order, the government Colleges in Kashmir and in winter zones of Jammu division shall observe summer vacation from 01-10 August.



The order was issued by Commissioner Secretary to government, Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella.