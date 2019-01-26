Govt announces State awards

Dr Jitendra, Dr Girji Dhar conferred lifetime achievement awards
Dr Jitendra, Dr Girji Dhar conferred lifetime achievement awards
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 25:
The State government Friday announced the recipients of 2018 State awards in various fields.
Dr Jitendra Udhampuri and Dr Girji Dhar have been conferrred with lifetime achievement awards with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh, a medal and a citation.
Tsering Wangdus Lonpo, writer and translator in Ladakhi language, Urdu writer Noor Shah, and Shiv Dev Singh Sushil were awarded in the field of literature.
They would get a cash prize of Rs 51,000, a shawl worth Rs 10,000 and a citation has been announced to each awardee.
Actor Makhanlal Saraf, Dogri singer Dermesh Nargotra, and Balti folk singer Sherine Fatima were awarded in the field of arts.
Kani Shawl weaver Farooq Ahmad Mir, and Sozni craft artisan Tariq Ahmad Mir were awarded in excellence in arts and crafts.
Association for Social Health in India, and J&K Bank were awarded in social reforms and empowerment.
Prinicipal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce department Shaleen Kabra; Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Swayam Prakash Pani; Administrative Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Sheetal Nanda; Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Khalid Jahangir; Additional Secretary to the government, Health and Medical Education department, G R Mir; Additional Secretary to the government GAD, Subhas C Chiber; Director Panchayat Raj Instituions, Muhammad Nazir Sheikh; Additional Secretary to the government, Housing and Urban Development Department, Narinder Khajuria; Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Kashmir, Javid Ahmad Koul; retired surgeon Dr R K Chrangoo; Principal SKIMS, Medical College, Bemina Dr Reyaz Untoo and Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Saima Rashid have been awarded in public services.
In sports category the awards have been conferred to Chandeep Singh (para-sports), Farheen Fayaz (Pencak Silat), Nirmal Kumar (Mountaineering), Balveen Kumar (Gymnastics), Rasik Saleem (cricket), Danish Farooq (Football), Saqlain Tariq (Volleybal), Shreya Gupta (Fencing), Bilal Ahmad Dar (Cycling), Jasia Akhter (Cricket), Ummar Ashraf (Deaf Cricket), Hiteshwar Singh (Rollball) and the women’s ice hockey team Leh.