About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt announces public holidays in poll-bound areas on polling dates

Published at October 06, 2018 03:57 PM 0Comment(s)1776views


Govt announces public holidays in poll-bound areas on polling dates

Rising kashmir News

Srinagar

J&K government on Saturday announced public holiday in areas going to the municpal polls.

According to the order issued by GAD, "Public holiday shall be observed within the limits of the respective Municipal Corporations/Councils/Committees on account of Muncipal Elections-2018, on the date of polls as per the dates indicated..."

The poll dates in Kashmir division are Oct 8 (Phase -I), Oct 10 (Phase -II), Oct 13 (Phase -III),  Oct 16 (Pahse-IV), whileas in Jammu division they are Oct 8 (Phase -I), Oct 10 (Phase -II), Oct 13 (Phase -III).

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top