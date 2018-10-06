Govt announces public holidays in poll-bound areas on polling dates

Rising kashmir NewsSrinagar
J&K government on Saturday announced public holiday in areas going to the municpal polls.
According to the order issued by GAD, "Public holiday shall be observed within the limits of the respective Municipal Corporations/Councils/Committees on account of Muncipal Elections-2018, on the date of polls as per the dates indicated..."
The poll dates in Kashmir division are Oct 8 (Phase -I), Oct 10 (Phase -II), Oct 13 (Phase -III), Oct 16 (Pahse-IV), whileas in Jammu division they are Oct 8 (Phase -I), Oct 10 (Phase -II), Oct 13 (Phase -III).