Govt announces holiday in poll-bound areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 06:
The government Saturday declared public holiday in the poll-bound areas.
“Public holiday shall be observed within the limits of the respective Municipal Corporations/ Councils/ Committees on account of Municipal Elections -2018, on the date of polls under the Negotiable Instrument Act-1881,” said an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).
It said the holiday on account of polls to the Municipal Elections-2018 shall be observed only in the areas where the polling is to be held.
According to the order special casual leave shall be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas for exercising their right to franchise, for which they will demonstrate proof of voting on return.