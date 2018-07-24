About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Govt announces amnesty scheme for registered dealers

Published at July 24, 2018 01:21 AM 0Comment(s)33views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, July 23:

Deputy Commissioner, Commercial Taxes (Recovery) Kashmir Division, Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, who is also Collector of the Department has informed all registered dealers having tax arrears payable against them that the Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced amnesty scheme where in principal amount of tax is to be deposited in three equal installments with the first installment to be paid up to August 14, 2018 and there will be 100% remission of interest and penalty on the arrears of tax.
The Deputy Commissioner (Recovery) has requested all registered dealers to avail the benefits of said amnesty scheme and submit their requisite documents in their respective circle offices up to August 14, 2018failing which recovery proceedings shall be initiated against the defaulters without giving and further intimation.

 

