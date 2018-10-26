Govt and jobs

Unemployment continues to mar the growth prospects in the state with the problem aggravating each year. Long queues of jobless youth are often observed in Kashmir appearing for tests and interviews against a handful of vacancies. The bracket of highly educated youth who do not find employment in the state has been swelling as successive governments have failed to align the job policy with the needs of the day. One of the main hurdles in the way of smooth employment in the state is nepotism and illegal appointments in different government departments. Vigilance Organization on Wednesday said that it has booked State Industrial Development Corporation officials for illegal appointments in the corporation. The organization said that 23 beneficiaries were illegally appointed and without advertising the posts by some of the top officials of the corporation. Governor Satya Pal Malik has hinted at tough action against the corrupt, a long pending demand of the people here, which is commendable. Governor’s administration must take stock of the appointments in various government departments and bodies in at least previous five years. Like SIDCO, there are numerous allegations and complaints against top officials of many government institutions. The government earlier having made a list of tainted officials assured that it will take action and the graft cases will be dealt with sternly. But it didn’t pursue the matter and soon lost the interest. By blocking the entry and appointment of deserving job seekers in different jobs which at times are not even advertised, a very wrong precedent in state’s employment policy has been set. Against this backdrop, the qualified youth feel frustrated and often leave the state of greener pastures. Illegal appointments is just one reason as it also discourages candidates to appear in tests and interviews that are seen as mere formality. In private sector, government has on a number of occasions promised that it will help people in their start-ups and ventures besides providing subsidies. In that also favoritism finds a mention as subsidies or assistance is provided to those who have political and bureaucratic connections. Governor’s administration must reexamine the schemes that were meant to help the youth get on their feet. Besides academic education, skill-based education needs to be promoted in the state. Compared to academic bracket, more people can find employment after undertaking skill-based programs. Unfortunately the institutes that provide vocational training have not fared well in the last over two decades. An intervention is needed there.