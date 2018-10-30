Govt aims to fill rural-urban gap in higher education sector: Chauhan

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 29:-
Commissioner/Secretary to the Government Higher Education Department, Sarita Chauhan, on Monday said that Government’s aim was to strengthen the infrastructure, achieve equity and excellence and fill the gap in rural and urban higher education institutions.
According to an official, she said this while addressing a gathering of students during her visit GDC for women at Kathua where she inspected the infrastructure development works undertaken by the College Administration and also took stock of the academic standing of the institution.
The official said that issues like requirement of additional infrastructure, water logging at play ground, un-availability of funds under district plan for works like drainage of water were also discussed.
She also held marathon interactions with faculty and students of the college to discuss subjects and teacher requirements besides other pending issues to streamline the college functioning.
She said greater emphasis has been placed on the improvement of the quality of teaching-learning processes in order to produce employable and competitive graduates, post-graduates, research scholars
She also listened to the issues of students and faculty members jointly and separately to understand their problems and discussed means to resolve their issues for smooth functioning of the college and improving standards of teaching.
Later, she also visited GDC Samba and took stock of the working of the college.
She asserted on improving Science Labs and took note of infrastructural deficiencies.