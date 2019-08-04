Govt Advisory: Over 500 students leave Jammu by trains to hometowns

August 04, 2019 15:45:00 | Agencies

Post security advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Government, over 500 students, pursuing professional studies in different colleges, who have arrived here from Srinagar, left for their hometowns by trains from Jammu Tawi Railway Station.

A police official said that the students from different parts of the country started arriving at Jammu Tawi Railway Station late last night in a fleet of State Road Transport Corporation buses from NIT Srinagar and other professional colleges.

The students after getting the tickets, were accommodated in different trains so that they can reach to their respective places.

"Last night the students boarded Shri Shakti Express and Madras Express to reach homes," he said, adding that on Sunday, the students, who reached here in the morning, were sent in Malwa Express and Super Express."

The remaining students, who reach in the afternoon, will be sent in Begumpura Express, they said.

However, the Jammu GRP in the morning arranged breakfast for the students at the platform and lunch as well.

The students lauded the Jammu Railway Police for being kind and taking care of them by managing food, accommodation for a brief stay and helping them in getting the tickets on the spot.

The students however, also expressed resentment over no concession in ticket fares for the students in this hour of crisis by the Northern Railway.

"The Railway Ministry should have given some concessions to the students at this juncture when we have to rush to our homes in a hurry," rued a student.

"We reached Jammu in the morning by SRTC buses and the railway staff and GRP helped us in getting tickets," Zuber Ahmad, a NIT student hailing from Bihar, here told a news agency.

He said that situation in Kashmir as of now was peaceful but there was chaos due to advisory issued."Students were provided snacks and food by the authorities," he added.

'It's our placement year now and once again the situation is like that of 2016 unrest, which will adversely impact our career," he added.

Meanwhile, in view of advisory, three important pilgrimages to Machail Mata in Kishtwar, Kouser Nag in Reasi and Buddha Amarnath in Poonch have also been suspended and scheduled cancelled.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday issued security advisory for Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir valley.

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," an order issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department Shaleen Kabra said on Friday.

[UNI]