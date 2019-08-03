Govt advisory on yatris, tourists unprecedented: CPI (M)

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

Asking Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible, CPI (M) on Friday secretary, G N Malik said it was “unprecedented” –saying that government has created panic among people in the State.

Amarnath yatra has been going for decades and even in the peak of militancy, never ever yatra was stopped in the midst like it has been done.

This unprecedented government advisory has created panic among yatries, tourists and their families.

All of a sudden despite huge deployment of security forces, the government has asked the yatris to return. Couldn’t the government have continued with the yatra instead of issuing an advisory in panic? Such order is a panic reaction which has created lot of uncertainty among yatries, tourists and general public.