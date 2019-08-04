About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Mansoor Peer

Govt advisory has crippled Kashmir economy: KCCI

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Saturday said that the government advisory asking Amarnathyatris and tourists to leave Kashmir has crippled the state's economy.
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar here, KCCI president, Sheikh Ashiq, said the advisory has hit the efforts of the state government to promote tourism, which were launched over the years.
“It has caused irreversible damage to the economy of the state. A breakdown of the economy is imminent,” he said.
The government’s move, KCCI said, has triggered a migration of the workforce engaged in business activities, developmental and infrastructural projects across the Valley.
Angered over the move, Ashiq said that it has also “triggered mass hysteria as people are not sure about what is going to happen next.”
“We are frustrated. Government has a duty to facilitate the business but they are doing the reverse. It is not only about tourism and business, all other sectors including transport have been affected,” he said.
Over the economic loss, KCCI held government responsible for that saying “we have been left to suffer.”
“People have always welcomed the tourists and Amarnathyatris but the move has left people including businessmen in trauma,” he said.
Dismayed over the series of government orders which have fuelled uncertainty, he said the move has discouraged “ new entrepreneurs, who have recently opened their small business units at or near tourist places.”
“What will happen to them?” he asked, expressing serious concern about the long term impact of the government advisory.
Appealing the government to rethink the decision, he said the move will have serious repercussions and government must come clear about the safety of common people.
“Are they going to shut the business here? They must come clear on it,” he said.
Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon, an office bearer of KCCI, said after the government advisory the tourist places are deserted and people who are solely dependent on it have been pushed to the wall.
“In the past 24 hours, over 20000 tourists who were staying in Kashmir have left. There is a panic among them. Their families are concerned about them. Now, it will take years to revive the tourist arrival,” he said.
“It took us years to organize promotional programs in and outside India to improve tourist flow. The effort has taken a hit now and we are ravaged,” he said.
The chamber has demanded a proper assessment of business losses and protection against future losses. They have planning to meet Governor in this regard.
Aftermath of the advisory the tourists left Kashmir in hurry on Saturday with KCCI saying and it will affect the future arrival.

mansoorpeer@risingkashmir.com

