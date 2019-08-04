About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Govt advisory big crackdown on Kashmir population’

 Tourist Trade Fraternity in an emergent meeting on Saturday expressed deep concern over the Government advisory asking tourists and visitors on Holy Amarnath pilgrimage to leave the valley immediately.
They termed the Government advisory as last nail in the coffin of the tourism industry in Kashmir.
They said, “The decision to call off Yatra has tarnished the image and reputation of Kashmiris as being a tolerant society and a peaceful tourist destination.”
The tourism fraternity wonders if the safety and security of people is not a priority for the Government.
The travel fraternity sais the Advisory asking tourists to leave the valley, huddling and evacuation them from hotels, houseboats, resorts, guest houses has no precedent. The valley has never experienced an unpleasant act or incident targeting tourists.
“The aftermath of advisory and tourist exodus will have disastrous consequences for hotel, restaurants, tour and travel segment, transport, handicrafts, wholesale and retail, shikara walas, ponywalas, daily wagers directly connected with tourism who will be hit hard beyond repair.”
The members in the meeting said the tourism industry in Kashmir is the biggest employment generator and in the present circumstance, the first hit will be its workforce when the unit will not have finances, which is understandable that the workers will be laid off.
“Apart from this, the interests and banking commitments and other recurring expenditure cannot be met as there will be no revenue generation. We fail to understand how would you call a government advisory as a rumour. This is some food for thought. This advisory in actuality is a big crackdown on the populace of Kashmir.”
